Police are investigating a possible collision between a pedestrian and a train in North County. (Photo: SOCAL NEWS OUTLET)

CARLSBAD, Calif. — An investigation involving a possible collision between a pedestrian and a train in North County has prompted road closures in Carlsbad, authorities said.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, northbound Carlsbad Boulevard was closed at Cannon Road and westbound Tamarack Avenue is closed at the railroad tracks, but has since been reopened.

The department said they are assisting the San Diego Sheriff’s Department in their investigation regarding the incident. Police have advised the public to avoid the area.

Meanwhile, the North County Transit District stated on Twitter that northbound COASTER 675 will be arriving at Solana Beach on Platform #1 and will only be going up to Poinsettia Station until the investigation in Carlsbad has completed.

Battalion Chief Ben Rosenthal with the Carlsbad Fire Department told FOX 5 they received a call at 11:45 a.m. reporting that an individual had been hit by a train. Rosenthal confirmed one person was dead near the tracks on Chinquapin Avenue, but the nature of his death has not been confirmed at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the incident is under investigation. There are no further details confirmed at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.