Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in pursuit of a burglary suspect out of Sylmar before California Highway patrolmen took over the chase.

The suspect was leading police in chase in eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway, passing Wheatland Avenue, shortly after the pursuit was initiated and continued on.

The driver, in a dark colored sedan, has been seen weaving in and out and of heavy traffic at speeds of about 70 miles per hour with law enforcement following close behind.

CHP took the lead, with police remaining engaged as a backup agency, at around 6:20 p.m.

It is unclear how many passengers may be inside the vehicle.

Sky5 is overhead.