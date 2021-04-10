Authorities ID driver, teen passenger killed in crash down steep hill

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have identified a 19-year-old driver and his 17-year-old passenger who were killed when their car crashed down a steep hill in an unincorporated area north of Escondido.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. April 1 near the intersection of Lawrence Welk Court and Lawrence Welk Drive west of Interstate 15. A San Diego County medical examiner’s report says 19-year-old Hugo Alfredo Ramirez Ramirez of Vista was driving at a high rate of speed when his car went off the road and fell several hundred feet down a steep ravine.

The 2016 Toyota Scion ended up near 28000 Lawrence Welk Court. The report says when first responders got down to the car, they found Ramirez Ramirez and his passenger, 17-year-old Andrew Manriquez Alarcon of Vista, with fatal injuries.

Law enforcement has not released an official cause of the crash.