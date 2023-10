SAN DIEGO — At least one person is dead after a crash early Thursday on Interstate 5 near downtown San Diego.

The collision was reported around 2:35 a.m. on southbound I-5, just north of state Route 54, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

A stretch of southbound I-5 was closed for several hours. By 6 a.m., all lanes had reopened.

