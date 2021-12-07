At least 13 hurt in East County crash involving pickup truck, authorities say

SAN DIEGO – At least 13 people were injured Tuesday evening in a crash involving a pickup truck on Interstate 8 near Campo, authorities say.

It is not immediately clear what led to the crash. Three people were reported as having severe injuries and one was taken to the hospital in a helicopter, according to Cal Fire. One person was hospitalized with moderate injuries and nine others had minor injuries, officials said.

All westbound lanes of I-8 at Buckman Springs Road were closed as a result, Caltrans San Diego said.

WB I-8 at Buckman Springs Rd, all lanes blocked due to a traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) December 8, 2021

Officials from Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol and U.S. Border Patrol were responding to the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Check back for updates on this developing story.