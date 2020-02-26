At least 1 seriously injured in I-5 crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — At least one person suffered serious injuries Wednesday in a two-car crash on Interstate 5 in the Southcrest area.

The collision, involving a BMW sedan and a Toyota Prius, was reported shortly before 9:45 a.m. on northbound I-5 south of Interstate 15, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

A witness reported that the BMW was traveling at a high speed before the crash, but the circumstances leading up to the collision were still under investigation, Bettencourt said.

Two people in the Prius were injured and at least one was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, the officer said.

A SigAlert was issued shortly after 9:50 a.m. notifying motorists that the far left lane would be shut down for an unknown duration.