SAN DIEGO — At least one person was killed Tuesday in a crash near Camp Pendleton involving a semi-truck, the California Highway Patrol said.

According to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened shortly before noon on southbound Interstate 5, just south of the Aliso Creek Rest Area.

The collision was reportedly between a white SUV and a semi-truck, which caused the SUV to overturn, according to the CHP incident page.

A Sig Alert has been issued in the area. According to Caltrans, the two righthand lanes of southbound I-5 are closed due to the crash.

It is not yet known how long the closures are expected to last. FOX 5’s Traffic Map shows heavy traffic starting to build up on the southbound lanes of I-5 between San Clemente and Oceanside.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office has been called out to the scene of the crash, per CHP.

This is the second deadly crash involving a semi-truck on southbound I-5 in as many days. On Monday, a woman was killed following a multi-vehicle collision in Encinitas.

The circumstances that led to the crash are still under investigation. The CHP incident page did not immediately clarify how many people were killed or injured in relation to this incident.