ALPINE, Calif. — At least one person was killed Thursday evening in a fiery crash on Interstate 8 in Alpine.

The crash involving at least two vehicles was reported shortly after 6 p.m. on eastbound I-8 near Tavern Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. At least one vehicle caught fire and flames spread to nearby brush.

Authorities have closed two eastbound lanes and one westbound lane.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.