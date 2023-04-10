ENCINITAS, Calif. — A stretch of lanes on southbound Interstate 5 was closed Monday following a deadly semi-truck crash, officials said.

According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision happened around 10:45 a.m. on southbound I-5, near Encinitas Boulevard.

At least one person was killed in the crash, but officials did not immediately clarify the full extent of injuries and fatalities related to the collision.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Caltrans announced that all southbound lanes were closed due to the collision, which involved a semi-truck.

Around noon, the second lane from the left had been reopened to drivers, according to Caltrans

Aerial footage of the scene captured by SkyFOX showed several vehicles on the side of the freeway, including a semi-truck and a white SUV with heavy damage. According to CHP, at least three vehicles were involved in the crash

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called out to the scene, according to the CHP incident page.

A Sig Alert was issued on southbound 1-5 between Encinitas Boulevard and Santa Fe Drive. It was not immediately known how long the road closure would be in place.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.