CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A crash involving several cars on Interstate 5 left at least one person badly hurt in the South Bay Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on southbound I-5 near E Street, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. Callers told dispatchers that a silver Honda CRV got rear-ended, leading to a chain reaction involving as many as four cars.

At least one of the vehicles rolled and came to a rest on its roof, according to CHP, but further details about the car were not immediately available. Video from FOX 5’s Commuter Carl showed it was an older model truck or SUV.

The crash resulted in at least one “major injury,” but authorities did not provide any further information.

Officers closed three southbound lanes in the area while paramedics and police helped the people involved in the crash and cleared the road. Traffic was moving normally by about 7 a.m.

