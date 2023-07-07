RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — One person died in a crash Friday in the Rancho San Diego area, authorities said.

The three-vehicle collision occurred around 4:35 p.m. at Cuyamaca College Drive West and Jamacha Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say a black Honda Civic ran a red light, causing the vehicle to crash into a Tesla and Nissan.

In the Nissan, the rear passenger died at the scene, the driver suffered unknown injuries and the front passenger was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, CHP said. FOX 5 spoke to the sons of the man who died in the crash and they confirmed their dad, in his 80s, was the rear passenger of the black Nissan.

The driver of the Honda Civic was seriously injured while the driver of the Tesla suffered minor injuries, per law enforcement.

As of 5:20 p.m., all lanes on eastbound state Route 54 and Cuyamaca College Drive have been blocked due to the crash, the California Department of Transportation tweeted.

