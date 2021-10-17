At least 1 dead in crash on I-805 in National City: CHP

NATIONAL CITY (CNS) – At least one person died Sunday evening in a single- vehicle crash on the Interstate 805 Freeway in National City.

The crash on the northbound 805 Freeway at East 18th Street occurred around 8:25 p.m, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle involved in the crash hit the center divider and spun out, the CHP reported. The crash spread debris over the freeway and temporarily closed several lanes.

There was no immediate word on the gender or age of the victim. The victim’s name will be withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.