SAN DIEGO — A man was arrested on suspicion of murder after a Thanksgiving Day hit-and-run crash last year that killed a bicyclist in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, authorities said Tuesday.

Fernando Salazar, who was identified as a suspect in the case by police, was stopped by officers while crossing northbound at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Monday around 10 a.m. The 51-year-old was then arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into San Diego County Jail, according to San Diego police Lt. Jud Campbell.

San Diego Police Department said on Nov. 25, 2021, around 11:29 a.m., a call was reported to authorities about a possible hit-and-run traffic collision involving a car and bicycle at 3700 Arey Drive.

Officers from the Southern Division responded to the scene, finding an injured male down in the roadway next to a bicycle, Campbell said. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The male was identified as 40-year-old Octavio Mendoza a week later.

Police said homicide detectives determined the collision was an intentional act and is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.