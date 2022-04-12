SAN DIEGO — A man suspected in a deadly 2019 hit-and-run crash in Logan Heights was arrested Monday evening, authorities said.

Gustavo Reyes, 40, was arrested at a business at South 28th Street and National Avenue by the U.S. Marshals Service and booked into County Jail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, according to San Diego police.

The crash happened on the morning of Nov. 15, 2019, when 52-year-old Maria Estrada Romero was walking in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Kearney Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Parkway, per police.

“While crossing the street, a vehicle made a right turn from Cesar E. Chavez Parkway to Kearney Avenue and struck Romero at the crosswalk. After the collision, the vehicle left the scene. Romero sustained serious injuries from the collision and died a few days later,” Sgt. Victoria Houseman stated in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000, or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.