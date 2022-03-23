SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of being involved in a 2020 deadly hit-and-run crash in the Otay Mesa neighborhood was arrested Sunday, according to police.

San Diego police arrested Estevan Fabian Corona, 47, on suspicion of felony manslaughter and felony hit-and-run, Lt. Adam Sharki said in a press release Wednesday.

Police say the incident happened on March 5, 2020 around 9:14 a.m. at Otay Mesa Road and Otay Mesa Center. A 21-year-old woman, identified as Brescia Ayon, was crossing a marked crosswalk at the intersection when a driver traveling westbound on Otay Mesa Road ran a red light, hit the victim and took off, according to Lt. Sharki.

Officers pronounced Ayon dead at the scene.

SDPD investigators were able to identify the driver of the vehicle as Corona, who was located Sunday at the U.S. border crossing at 700 E. San Ysidro Boulevard. He was arrested and booked into County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 888-580-8477.