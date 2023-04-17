OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is once again running with full weekday service between San Diego and Orange counties.

“I’m very happy — it’s gonna be a much easier commute to work today,” said Colton Shanley, who commutes from Orange County to San Diego once a week for work.

For more than six months, that commute was a hassle for riders, after a stretch of track in San Clemente was shut down in September.

Jason Jewell with the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency says it is the same section of track that was worked on in 2021.

“That particular area had some slope stabilization issues and emergency repair work had to be done in order to stabilize the tracks and make sure that there is no movement in the track itself,” said Jewell.

That work affected surfliner and Metrolink riders, with many having to catch shuttle buses to get to their destinations.

In February, officials determined the tracks were safe enough to resume weekend service.

Steven King was among the passengers from the San Diego area on one of the first weekday rides pulling into the Irvine station Monday morning.

“It was really great. They actually slowed down a little bit where they were doing the construction work. I could tell they went a little slower than usual, but it was a great ride. I’m really excited it’s up and working again,” said King.

As part of this reopening, Amtrak is offering a 30-percent discount for the Pacific Surfliner route.

To take advantage of the deal, you must buy tickets this week and use them by the end of May.