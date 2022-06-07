RAMONA, Calif. – A 90-year-old Ramona man died Monday in a head-on crash while attempting to turn at an East County intersection, the California Highway Patrol said.

About 4:15 p.m., the man was traveling westbound on Mussey Grade Road in a Toyota Prius when he stopped at the stop sign at the intersection with state Route 67, CHP Officer Travis Garrow said in a news release. He entered the intersection to make a left turn, at which point he drove into the path of a 49-year-old woman in a Volkswagen Jetta traveling northbound on SR-67.

It resulted in a head-on collision between the two vehicles and involved a third when the impact forced the Toyota to roll back into a 43-year-old El Cajon man traveling southbound in a Hyundai Elantra, Garrow said.

The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released pending an investigation by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office and notification of his family.

Neither of the other drivers was injured, Garrow said, and both were cooperative with CHP investigators.

Though all three parties were wearing seatbelts at the time, the agency said alcohol is believed to be a factor.

No further information was shared by CHP.