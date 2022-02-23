About 10 big rigs get stuck on rural highway during storm

SAN DIEGO — As many as ten semitrucks at a time got stuck on a stretch of Interstate 8 in rural San Diego County during Wednesday’s storm, according to California Highway Patrol.

The backups started shortly after 5 a.m. with three big rigs blocking westbound lanes of I-8 near Buckman Springs Road, a CHP incident log showed. That stretch of the highway takes drivers north toward Pine Valley before curving back west toward Alpine.

Truckers were getting stuck going up a hill in the area, dispatchers said, and CHP was trying to route snowplows and sand trucks to help get them moving. As some of the big rigs were able to get out of the area, others came along and had issues with the same spot.

Just before 7 a.m., CHP logged “about 10” semitrucks stuck on that snowy, icy stretch of highway. Dispatchers asked road workers to concentrate on improving conditions just west of Buckman Springs.

Around 9 a.m., CHP Officer Travis Garrow told FOX 5 that crews had just got the “latest” trucker out of the area and that none were stuck at the moment. He anticipated that the highway would remain an issue through the morning, however.

Elsewhere in Southern California Wednesday morning, snow and ice stranded thousands of drivers on Interstate 5 through the notorious Grapevine area.

A winter storm warning is in effect for San Diego County mountains until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Snow levels were expected to drop as low as 2,200 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The San Diego County Department of Public Works is publishing chain requirement updates on Twitter. CHP had a checkpoint set up on the road to Julian making sure that all drivers, including those with all-wheel drive, were using chains.

A California Highway Patrol SUV parked on the side of Interstate 8 during a storm that brought ice, snow and rain to San Diego’s forecast on Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo: CHP)

The NWS warned that drivers in the city should also use caution on the roads Wednesday morning. Steady rain overnight left many local freeways wet for the morning commute. You can check conditions before you head out Wednesday with FOX 5’s live traffic map.