This file photo shows jammed traffic in the approach to downtown San Diego. (Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO — As the Fourth of July approaches, the Auto Club of Southern California is anticipating a historic amount of holiday travelers for 2023.

According to AAA, nearly 51 million people are expected to travel for Independence Day nationwide, surpassing the record set in 2019.

For 2023, the Fourth of July holiday travel period is defined as the five-day period from Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4, AAA said.

For Southern California, nearly 3.4 million residents are expected to travel over the holiday weekend, which is 4.4% higher than 2022 and down just 1% from 2019 pre-pandemic levels.

According to a recent survey of Auto Club travel advisors, these are the top five most popular destinations Southern California travelers are planning to head to for Fourth of July:

Las Vegas

San Diego

California’s Central Coast

Mexico

The Grand Canyon

While travel demand has been steadily increasing every year since 2020, this year has seen a particular interest in international travel, with a spike for the Fourth of July, AAA said.

According to AAA’s July Fourth Travel Forecast for 2023, automobiles make up the largest mode of transportation for holiday travelers. 43.2 million drivers are expected to hit the road nationwide for their holiday travels.

Of the 3.4 million anticipated Southern California travelers, approximately 2.7 million of those will travel by driving, which is up 2% from 2022, but down 3% from 2019.

Air travel has seen the biggest jump in AAA’s travel forecast, with 517,000 SoCal travelers expected to fly for Fourth of July, up 12% from 2019. Air travel is expected to be up 7% nationwide, with 4.2 million flyers in the U.S.

If you are hitting the road for your holiday travel plans, AAA says the worst times to travel will be the evening of July 2 and the afternoon of Monday, July 3 as people return home, causing the worst freeway congestion.