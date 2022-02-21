Man shot in thigh in apparent road rage incident on SB I-805

SAN DIEGO – A driver was wounded by the gunfire of another driver Monday afternoon in a road rage altercation on Interstate 805 in the Lincoln Park area, California Highway Patrol said.

Officers responded after receiving a call just before 3:30 p.m. from the victim about the shooting that took place on southbound I-805 near the 43rd Street offramp, CHP Officer Salvador Castro said in a news release. Investigators say a male driver in a white Toyota 4Runner was shot at three times by a woman in an unspecified grey sedan.

At least one of those bullets hit the man in his left thigh, according to Castro, and he was transported to an area hospital with “non-critical injuries.”

The woman in the sedan fled the area headed southbound on I-805. No further description of the woman was released by authorities.

Officers are continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone who witnessed what happened was asked to contact CHP’s San Diego Special Investigations Unit at 858-293-6000.