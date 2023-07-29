SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police vehicle was struck in Pacific Beach on Saturday while headed to the scene of a reported overdose, authorities said. A second crash occurred nearby shortly after, prompting road closures in the area.

Around 3:40 p.m., authorities were alerted about the initial collision at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Ingraham Street involving the police vehicle.

According to SDPD, the law enforcement car had the lights on when they were struck in the side by another vehicle.

A few minutes later, another crash occurred near the intersection. According to Officer Robert Heims, one of the drivers involved in the second collision was looking at the wreckage from the initial crash when it occurred.

One female officer was inside the vehicle at the time of the first collision. She was examined by medics, but did not sustain any injuries in the crash, SDPD Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

None of the other individuals involved in the two crashes reported injuries.

Road closures are in place along westbound Grand Avenue at Jewell Street, as well as southbound Ingraham Street at Hornblend Street. Authorities say the roads will remain closed for about 30 minutes as they complete their investigation

