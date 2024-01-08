SAN DIEGO — A 91-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle in North Park Saturday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The collision was reported around 6:17 a.m. on Adams Avenue. The pedestrian was attempting to cross from the south sidewalk to the north near 3300 Adams Ave. when he was struck by a Toyota sedan traveling westbound, SDPD said.

The pedestrian sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The driver of the Toyota, identified as a 31-year-old man, did not report any injuries.

An investigation into the incident by SDPD’s Traffic Division remains ongoing. Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in this crash.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call the department or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.