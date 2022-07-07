SAN DIEGO — An 87-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle while crossing the street Tuesday in National City, county medical officials said.

The deadly crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highland Avenue at East 24th Street, the National City Police Department told the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. As the man was walking southbound in the west crosswalk, a pickup truck failed to yield to the pedestrian while making a left turn on a green light and struck the man.

The victim, identified as Mariano Murillo Pulido, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. His cause of death was due to blunt force injuries, per the county medical examiner.

No details were released on whether the driver of the pickup truck stopped or drove away, but medical officials have determined the incident as an “accident.”