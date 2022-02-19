80-year-old woman seriously hurt when own car runs over her

SAN DIEGO — An 80-year-old woman was seriously hurt Saturday when she was run over by her own car in Mira Mesa, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. in the 9000 block of Three Seasons Road, according to San Diego police officer Robert Heims. As the woman began to pull her vehicle into her driveway, it started to roll backwards, causing the driver to exit her vehicle for “unknown reasons.”

Heims stated the woman appeared to be reaching in the car to “press something” when she was knocked to the ground by her driver’s side door.

“The front left tire rolled over her before the vehicle came to rest against the curb,” Officer Heims said.

The driver suffered multiple fractures to her chest and damaged her liver and lung, according to the SDPD.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the incident.