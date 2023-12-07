SAN DIEGO — The woman accused in a deadly hit-and-run in North Park appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

Donna Chapman Jacobs, 76, pleaded not guilty. She’s accused of hitting and killing 42-year-old Stephen Debow as he crossed the intersection of Utah Street and Polk Avenue, and then leaving the scene.

“It’s a tragic case all around,” Deputy District Attorney Roza Igazarian said.

Debow was crossing the intersection around 7:16 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, when he was hit by a vehicle, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office reports. Debow died six days later.

His friends said he was walking to meet up with them.

“Ms. Jacobs was driving approximately 30 mph, she struck the victim at the unmarked crosswalk and unfortunately drove with the victim on the hood of her car for 65 feet,” Igazarian said.

Debow was taken to the hospital with multiple blunt force injuries.

Jacobs was arrested 10 days after the crash. She posted bail and appeared with a public defender in court Thursday, where she was officially arraigned on two charges: felony hit-and-run causing death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

The judge ordered her to no longer drive, and surrender her driver’s license at the next court date, Dec. 18.

The deputy district attorney said she faces a maximum exposure of five years if convicted.

Jacobs declined to speak with the media after the arraignment.

This incident happened in an area many North Park residents said they have been concerned about.

“It’s unfortunate that that happened, but it honestly doesn’t surprise me,” resident Matthew Owens said.

After the crash, a memorial was set up in Debow’s honor.

“He’s just a gem, no other way to describe it, he’d do anything for you, there for you no matter what you needed,” said Casey Callahan, a friend of Debow said to FOX 5 after the crash.