CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 65-year-old pedestrian is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while sitting on a bus bench on Friday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

Around 9 p.m., officers with the department were alerted of the collision in the 300 block of E Street. When police arrived on scene, they discovered a large pickup truck collided with a bus bench, where the male pedestrian was seated.

Paramedics and officers attempted lifesaving measures on the pedestrian before he was transported to a nearby hospital. The 65-year-old remains hospitalized and is in critical condition, according to CVPD.

The occupants of the truck contacted 911 as soon as the collision occurred, CVPD said. They remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement’s investigation.

The series of events that led up to the crash and what caused the collision remains under investigation by the CVPD Traffic Bureau. Police have not disclosed if driving under the influence was a factor in the incident.

Names of the parties involved are being withheld by authorities while the investigation remains ongoing, according to CVPD.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has additional information is asked to contact the CVPD Traffic Bureau at 619-417-9436.