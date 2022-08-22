CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A 61-year-old man was killed after crashing his vehicle into a tree in Chula Vista, authorities said.

The crash took place around 11:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of La Media Road when officers with the Chula Vista Police Department were dispatched for reports of a car that had driven into a tree, according to Sgt. Anthony Molina with CVPD.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers located an unresponsive man inside of the vehicle. Officers attempted to provide first aid to the man but he was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim will be released after the next of kin is notified.

Police say drugs and or alcohol are not suspected factors in this crash.

The matter remains under investigation by detectives with the Chula Vista Police Department’s Traffic Bureau.

Anyone with information on this collision is asked to contact police at 619-476-5320 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477