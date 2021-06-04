60-year-old hit and killed by vehicle in El Cajon

EL CAJON (CNS) – A 60-year-old pedestrian crossing a street in El Cajon outside of a crosswalk was struck and killed by a vehicle being driven without its headlights on, authorities said Friday morning.

The accident occurred about 10 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of East Main Street, according to Lt. Jason Taub of the El Cajon Police Department.

A preliminary investigation determined the victim was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a gray Nissan Altima traveling eastbound on Main Street without its headlights, Taub said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, Taub said.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.