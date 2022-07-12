VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — A driver was killed Tuesday morning when his vehicle collided into a tree in Valley Center, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol received a report of a car crash involving a white Toyota Camry around 8:58 a.m. on eastbound State Route 76, located west of Lazy H Drive, Officer Hunter Gerber stated in a press release. Authorities say the Toyota veered off the road and into a tree “for reasons still under investigation.”

When first responders arrived to the scene, the victim, a 52-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, Gerber confirmed.

Traffic lanes were impacted for several hours while authorities were investigating the incident.

CHP is still determining whether or not the man was driving under the influence.

If anyone has information or may have witnessed this incident, they are asked to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.