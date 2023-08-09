OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Five people were taken to a hospital after a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 Wednesday evening in the Oceanside area, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 9:20 p.m. on I-5 north at Oceanside Blvd near Exit 52, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say a semi-truck hit a Corvette that had hit an SUV.

The right lanes on northbound I-5 at State Route 78 and westbound SR-78 to northbound I-5 connector ramp have been shut down due to the collision, the California Department of Transportation tweeted at 9:43 p.m.

First responders took five people to the hospital, the Oceanside Fire Department told FOX 5.

