POWAY, Calif. — Five people were arrested at a driving under the influence (DUI)/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Poway Friday night, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s office said deputies from the Poway Sheriff’s Station conducted the checkpoint in the 12100 block of Poway Road from 8 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday.

During that time, five drivers were arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, authorities confirmed. The identities of those arrested during this operation have not been released.

According to the sheriff’s office, 1,939 vehicles traveled through the overnight checkpoint and 507 of them were screened by deputies.

In addition to these arrests, authorities say two drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license. Two vehicles were also towed, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

These types of checkpoints, according to authorities, have been shown to lower DUI deaths and injuries. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says these checkpoints have provided the most effective documented results of any of the DUI enforcement strategies.

Funding for this DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the NHTSA, the sheriff’s office said.