EL CAJON, Calif. — A 43-year-old man is dead after a solo-vehicle crash on a State Route 67 offramp Friday, according to California Highway Patrol.

At around 6:25 p.m. on June 9, the man was driving a 2010 Ford Econoline van on the transition ramp from the southbound SR-67 to the westbound Interstate 8 when he allowed the vehicle to veer to the right and off the roadway.

According to CHP, he subsequently struck a yellow and black advisory sign before crashing into a tree on the side of the road.

The driver sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash. According to CHP, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, described as an El Cajon resident, has not been identified by authorities at this time.

What factors were involved in the crash remain under investigation by CHP. Officials say it is unknown at this time if alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.