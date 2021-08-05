4 people seriously hurt in I-15 crash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Four people were seriously injured early Thursday when a Toyota Corolla launched off the southbound I-15 Freeway and into a ditch south of the 805 Freeway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 5:32 a.m., according to San Diego Fire- Rescue and California Highway Patrol officials.

The nature of the victims’ injuries and their conditions were not immediately released.

A total of 26 SDFD personnel responded to the accident. All traffic lanes were open.

