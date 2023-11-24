SAN DIEGO — The four people killed in a crash on Thanksgiving Day on State Route 94 in Mount Hope have been identified, local medical officials said.

Jonathan Torres, 26, Linet Manasyan, 33, Nelly Tamara Espinoza, 20, Ivan Aniceto Torres, 35, were announced as the deceased, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said on its website.

The collision occurred Thursday morning around 2:30 a.m. eastbound near Home Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say Jonathan Torres was driving a black BMW M3 at a high rate of speed when for unknown reasons he lost control of the vehicle and it overturned multiple times, causing the driver and three passengers to be ejected.

All four victims suffered major injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The right front passenger, a 22-year-old woman from San Marcos, was wearing her seatbelt and sustained minor injuries, CHP said. She was transported to a local hospital.

SR-94 eastbound lanes were closed for several hours.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is encouraged to contact investigators at (858) 293-6000.