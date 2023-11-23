SAN DIEGO — Four people were killed in a crash on State Route 94 in Mount Hope Thursday morning, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

First responders, including San Diego Police, San Diego Fire-Rescue and CHP, were dispatched to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

The incident occurred eastbound near Home Avenue, prompting authorities to close the freeway and divert traffic to the Interstate 15 south.

The section of the 94 freeway where the accident happened dips down underneath an overpass. A mangled up black car and debris could be seen in the area.

No further information about the cause of the collision or vehicle involved is available at this time. Traffic investigators will release updates at a later time.

Caltrans has since reopened all lanes in the area.

Check back for updates.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez contributed to this report.