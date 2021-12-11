4 hurt, including baby, when car crashes into recycling plant

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Four people, including a baby, required medical attention Saturday after their silver Honda Accord went off eastbound state Route 94 and crashed into a recycling plant near Lemon Grove, authorities say.

The solo vehicle crash happened at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday when the Accord went down an embankment, through a fence and into an Edco recycling building, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

No further information was immediately available on the victims’ ages, gender or the details of their injuries.

