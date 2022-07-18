FALLBROOK, Calif. – A vehicle crashed into a house Sunday in a North County neighborhood, injuring both the driver and passenger as well as two children inside the home, according to California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the crash that happened about 2:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of Winter Haven Road in Fallbrook, CHP Officer Hunter Gerber said in a news release. There, officers found a grey Toyota Tacoma driven by 19-year-old Fallbrook resident Luis Fernando Thomas that had been traveling eastbound on Winter Haven when he veered off the road and hit the house.

It is not yet clear what caused the driver to leave the road, but alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to have been contributing factors, Gerber said.

Both Thomas and his 20-year-old passenger were taken to Palomar Medical Center with major life-threatening injuries. Two children, ages 9 and 5, both suffered minor injuries and were transported to Rady Children’s Hospital for treatment. Only Thomas was publicly identified by the agency.

Thomas later was arrested on felony charges tied to the incident, including felony DUI, Gerber said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Those with information about the crash were asked to contact the agency’s Oceanside Area office at 760-643-3400.