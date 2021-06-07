Child, 3 others hurt in head-on crash in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A child was among four people taken to the hospital Monday following a head-on crash in Spring Valley.

The crash was reported just before 9:50 a.m. in the 9100 block of Jamacha Boulevard. California Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old woman from San Diego was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima eastbound on Jamacha, west of Kempton Street when it veered into oncoming traffic.

The woman’s Altima, which had a 5-year-old in the back seat, crashed into a 46-year-old man’s 2004 Saturn SUV. Officers said the man was westbound on Jamacha when the Nissan crossed the double yellow lines, directly into his path of travel. The impact caused the Saturn to hit a parked BMW, a news release from CHP said.

Rescuers freed one person from the wreckage then took the 29-year-old driver of the Nissan Altima to the hospital with major injuries. The child was taken to Rady Children’s Hospital with moderate injuries and the driver and a passenger inside the Saturn were hospitalized with moderate injuries, CHP said.

Jamacha was closed between Kempton and Gillespie Drive as CHP investigated the crash, which officers said did not appear to be alcohol or drug-related.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.