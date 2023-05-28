A DUI checkpoint led to four arrests in Chula Vista Saturday, May 28, 2023, police said.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Four people were arrested at a driving under the influence (DUI)/Driver’s License Checkpoint in Chula Vista Saturday, authorities said.

The Chula Vista Police Department said officers conducted the checkpoint in the 00 block of North 4th Avenue from 6 p.m. to midnight.

During that time, four drivers were arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol. A total of 7 drivers conducted field sobriety tests, police said.

The identities of those arrested have not been released.

The department said 2,226 vehicles traveled through the checkpoint on Saturday and 1,217 of them were screened by officers. A total of 28 citations were issued and four vehicles were impounded, the department confirmed.

According to authorities, the DUI checkpoint location was selected based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes in the area.

The department said the primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.

The next DUI checkpoint in Chula Vista will be held sometime in June, police said.