CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 3-year-old was fatally struck by a car in a the parking lot of a Chula Vista shopping center Saturday, police said.

The Chula Vista Police Department was notified of the incident around 6:21 p.m., after receiving a report of the collision in the parking lot at 891 Showroom Place.

Officers were dispatched to the scene, finding the child with life-threatening injuries. According to CVPD, they attempted life saving measures until fire department personnel arrived.

The child was transported to Rady Children’s Hospital where they succumbed to the injuries sustained in the collision. The victim has not been identified by authorities at this time.

The driver, identified by law enforcement as a 36-year-old, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators from the CVPD Traffic Bureau. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

The cause of the collision has not been determined by law enforcement, however, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

Anyone with information on the crash are asked to contact the CVPD Traffic Bureau at 619-476-5320 or, to remain anonymous, San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.