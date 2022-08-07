OTAY MESA, Calif. – A three-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a portion of Interstate 5 in South Bay Sunday night, authorities said.

The incident began around 6:30 p.m. when officials received a call requesting assistance for a vehicle rescue on I-5 north near the Chula Vista Drive-In, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department’s log.

For a short time following the crash, all lanes of traffic on the northbound side of the highway were closed off as firefighters, paramedics, and police worked to clean up the area and assist those involved.

As of 8:30 p.m., all lanes headed northbound had been reopened and the scene had been cleared.

It is unknown if there were any injuries or fatalities as a result of this crash at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.