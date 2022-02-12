3 dead, 1 critically hurt when car slams into tree in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Three people are dead and one person was critically injured Saturday when a sedan slammed into a tree in Chula Vista, according to authorities.

Chula Vista police said they received several calls about a car crash that happened shortly before 4 p.m. in the 500 block of East H Street. When authorities arrived on scene, they said officers found a mangled Nissan Sentra that had been traveling westbound when it collided head-on with a tree in the center median for “unknown reasons.”



Four people were inside the vehicle at the time of the collision receiving help from first responders, Lt. Matt Smith said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash while three other passengers were transported to trauma centers, where two succumbed to their injuries, according to Chula Vista police. The remaining passenger is currently in critical condition.

Smith said two dogs were also inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities were investigating the collision as the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Police said the names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification to family members.

Anyone that witnessed the collision or has additional information is asked to contact the Chula Vista

Police Department Traffic Bureau at 619-409-5833.