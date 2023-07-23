SAN DIEGO — Three San Diego police officers were injured Sunday in a crash when their law enforcement beach cart rolled over in the La Jolla area, authorities said.

The collision occurred along the beach about a half-a-mile north from the La Jolla Shores Scripps Pier, the San Diego Police Department confirmed to FOX 5.

The three officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Authorities did not release any other information about the incident.

