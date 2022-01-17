3 killed when car plunges off SoCal freeway

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal accident after the vehicle plunged off an elevated section of Interstate 210 landing below on Michillinda Ave., just south of Foothill Blvd., in Pasadena, Calif., late Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022. Two people in the car died at the scene and the third died at a hospital, KABC-TV reported. (AP Photo/James Carbone)

The three people who died after their car plunged off the 210 Freeway and onto the street below in Pasadena on Sunday night were all identified as teenagers, according to authorities.

A 17-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the silver 2005 Honda, while two other boys, ages 16 and 17, were passengers, California Highway Patrol officials said Monday.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., the driver somehow lost control of the Honda and slammed into a raised concrete curb, according to a CHP news release.

The car continued on in a westbound direction, hitting a chain link fence and going into a dirt embankment before rolling over, investigators said.

It apparently flew off the highway and, according to photos from the scene, landed upside-down on a section of Michillinda Avenue, south of Foothill Boulevard. A nearby sign that had been knocked over indicated the distance between the highway and surface street was nearly 15 feet.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the driver and the 16-year-old passenger dead at the scene. The 17-year-old was taken to nearby Huntington Memorial Hospital where he later died.

Fire officials initially said there were a total of five patients, but CHP did not confirm any other transports.

The cause of the solo-vehicle crash was not immediately determined and it “is unknown if alcohol and /or drugs were a contributing factor,” investigators stated in the release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call CHP Officer Villanueva at 626-296-8100.