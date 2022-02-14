3 killed in Chula Vista crash identified

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Three people who died in a crash in Chula Vista over the weekend have been publicly identified.

The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East H Street. The driver of a white Nissan Sentra was traveling westbound when “for unknown reasons, the vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree,” according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner.

The driver, 27-year-old Marcellous D. Cisneros, died at the scene. Passengers 27-year-old Rashad Claybion Wallace and 26-year-old Ronnie Jacobs were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. All three men were San Diego residents.

A fourth occupant was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Two dogs were also inside the vehicle and died at the scene, Chula Vista police Lt. Matt Smith said.

