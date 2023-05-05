A California Highway Patrol logo is seen on the door of an officer’s vehicle. (Photo credit to California Highway Patrol)

VALLEY CENTER, Calif. — Three people were taken to the hospital with injuries after a two-vehicle collision in Valley Center on Thursday, said the California Highway Patrol.

Authorities say the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Valley Center Road, east of Thundernut Lane.

CHP says a 28-year-old man was driving a Subaru BRZ in the westbound lane while a 55-year-old woman was driving a Mercedes S500 in the eastbound lane.

For reasons still under investigation, CHP says the the driver of the Subaru veered off the north road edge of the westbound lane and collided into a rock embankment, which then caused the vehicle to overturn.

Meanwhile, the Mercedes traveling in the eastbound lane collided into the side of the Subaru, according to authorities.

The driver of the Subaru and his 27-year-old passenger were transported to Palomar Medical Center with life-threating injuries, while the driver of the Mercedes was transported to Temecula Valley Hospital to be treated for moderate injuries, CHP said.

Authorities say alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to have contributed to the cause of this collision.

An investigation into the crash ongoing. CHP has encouraged anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at 760-643-3400.