SAN DEGIO — Six people, including two children, were hurt Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Miramar, first responders said.

Around 4:30 p.m., SkyFOX was over the 8000 block of Miramar Road as San Diego firefighters worked to clear the scene. Both vehicles crashed in a parking lot — one in the bushes and the other heavily damaged by what appeared to be several large bins near a tree.

Four people were taken to local hospitals while the other two victims were transported to Rady’s Children Hospital, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

There is no information on the conditions of the victims at the moment.

