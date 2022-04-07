SAN DIEGO – Three people were hurt with two suffering fractures late Wednesday in a crash involving multiple vehicles in San Diego’s Kensington neighborhood, police said.

Just after 10 p.m., a 31-year-old man was driving north on 4800 Fairmount when he started to merge into another northbound lane as his lane was ending, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. When that happened, he hit the rear corner of a second vehicle, which caused the other driver to lose control.

The result sent the second vehicle over the center median into the southbound lanes, where it was hit by a 57-year-old female driver. The first vehicle also hit a large construction truck parked on the curb, Buttle said.

The 32-year-old driver of the second vehicle suffered the most serious injuries, including a fractured pelvis, lacerated liver and kidney. A front-seat passenger in the female’s vehicle, identified as a 65-year-old man, had a fractured sternum. The driver of the first vehicle also was complaining of pain.

No further details on the crash were shared. DUI was not believed to be a factor, according to Buttle.

Traffic officers are investigating.