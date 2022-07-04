Close-up of the blue and red lights on top of a police vehicle. Toning

SAN DIEGO – Three children were seriously hurt Sunday when the driver of a vehicle they were in rear-ended a truck in the Skyline area, police said.

About 6:50 a.m., they were in a 2001 Honda Accord driven by a 25-year-old man and traveling eastbound at 6600 Skyline Dr., a San Diego police watch commander’s log shows. The driver rear-ended a 70-year-old man in a 2019 Ford F250 who was stopped at a red light with the intention to turn northbound onto 400 S. Woodman St.

Two 3-year-olds and a 4-year-old were hospitalized with serious injuries. They were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to police. The F250 driver also complained of neck pain.

None of the injuries were determined to be life-threatening, police say.

The crash is being investigated by the agency’s Traffic Division.