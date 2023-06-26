Three of the four victims killed in a fiery single-car crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 5 in Downey have been identified as United States Marines stationed at Camp Pendleton.

According to a release from the California Highway Patrol, the single vehicle crash involving a 2018 Dodge Charger happened around 2:30 a.m. on the southbound span of I-5 south of Lakewood Boulevard.

CHP confirmed that the vehicle was on fire when they arrived and that all four occupants of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Preliminary information indicates that the driver lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed causing the vehicle to collide with a guardrail and the bridge abutment of the Lemoran Avenue pedestrian overcrossing,” CHP said in a statement. “The force of the impact caused the vehicle to split in two, subsequently ejecting the two rear passengers onto the right shoulder.”

The rear end of the car was found approximately 100 feet south of the front end, authorities said.

“The driver and front passenger remained inside the front portion of the vehicle which became fully engulfed in flames against the sound barrier wall,” CHP said.

On Monday, military officials confirmed that three of the victims were active-duty Marines. Two of the deceased were assigned to Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. The third victim was assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I Marine Expeditionary Force, also stationed at Camp Pendleton.

“The accident is currently under investigation and the names of the deceased will not be released until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified,” 1st Lt. Sean Waterman told KTLA in an email.

The fourth victim also remains unidentified.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Santa Fe Springs CHP Area Office at 562-868-0503.